Lovers’ bodies found in well in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 9 (IANS) The bodies of a young man and a married woman who were reportedly in love were found in a well in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, police said.

Dileep Hansda, 22, and Soro Munni Hembrtom, 20, went missing on Thursday evening. The bodies were found on Monday morning in Rakhatand village.

The young woman was a resident of Deoghar district and the boy of Giridih district.

According to villagers, they committed suicide but police are also investigating a murder angle.

