Lovren thrilled to play Champions League final

Liverpool, May 21 (IANS) Liverpool centre back Dejan Lovren said on Monday said he was thrilled to play in the UEFA Champions League final, where the Reds are seeking to claim a sixth trophy in the elite continental club tournament.

Liverpool is set to play against Real Madrid, which is eyeing a third consecutive title, in the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine, reports Efe.

“I would say it’s a dream come true for every one of our players. From my point of view, I always dreamed to be in the Champions League and, of course, I dreamed to one day to lift the trophy,” Lovren said in a UEFA press conference.

“Hopefully, many years from now, we can say to our kids and our families that we did our best and we won the trophy. We have nothing to lose. We will give our best in the final. We just can’t wait to start,” Lovren, who was named to Croatia’s World Cup squad on Monday, added.

Speaking of Liverpool’s star forward Mohamed Salah, Lovren praised his qualities as a professional soccer player, saying the Egypt international has what it takes to be among the best players of the world.

“When you score 44 goals, you are one of the best, definitely. When you look at Messi, Ronaldo, (after them) it is Mo Salah. He deserves to be in the top three.” Lovren said.

Lovren also discussed how, on a personal level, having Dutch centre back Virgil van Dijk by his side gives him more confidence on the pitch.

–IANS

gau/vm