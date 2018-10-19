Low-intensity tremor rocks Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) A low-intensity tremor struck the Kashmir valley on Sunday, but there was no report of any damage to life or property.

A State Disaster Management Department official said that an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred at 6.06 p.m. on Sunday.

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Jammu & Kashmir region”, the official said.

Kashmir is situated in an earthquake-prone zone.

Over 80,000 people were killed by a temblor measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale that had hit both sides of the divided Kashmir in October 2005.

–IANS

