Lower food prices help ease March retail inflation

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Lower food prices eased India’s March retail inflation to 4.28 per cent from 4.44 per cent in February 2018, as per official data released on Thursday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the consumer price index (CPI) last month stood higher than the 3.89 per cent reported in March 2017.

According to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the consumer food price index (CFPI) stood at 2.81 per cent in March compared to 3.26 per cent in February 2018.

