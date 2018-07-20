Lower GST rate lift equity indices

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Lower goods and services tax rate on more consumer products, along with broadly positive global cues pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the morning trade session on Monday.

Around 9.45 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 11,044.20 points — up by 34 points or 0.31 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 36,501.05 points, traded at 36,599.62 points — higher by 103.25 points or 0.28 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 36,496.37 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 36,623.65 points and a low of 36,491.83 points during the intra-day trade.

–IANS

rv/in