LRSAM successfully test fired from ship

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The ship-launched Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) was successfully test-fired on Thursday, an official release said.

The missile was fired from INS Chennai against an incoming aerial target flying at low altitude.

“The missile destroyed the target with a direct hit. All the mission objectives have been met,” the release said.

LRSAM has been jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and M/s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for the Indian Navy.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated team members.

–IANS

