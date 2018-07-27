LS disrupted by TMC protests over leaders’ detention

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was disrupted on Friday after protests by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs over the detention of their leaders at Assam’s Silchar airport.

Shortly after proceedings began, the TMC lawmakers came to the well, protesting against the detention of their eight-member team, which had intended to launch a campaign against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

The protest was led by TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, who moved a privilege motion over the issue. The protesting MPs raised slogans like “We want justice”.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs also came into the well with placards, saying “Special Status for Andhra Pradesh”.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had adjourned the house briefly until 11.50 a.m.

–IANS

