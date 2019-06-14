LS official calls out Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath, says ‘sorry’ later

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava made a faux pas on Monday by calling out the name of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take oath as a member of the Lower House — when he is a Rajya Sabha member.

Shrivastava apologised immediately, and then asked Pralhad Joshi for oath taking.

Pradhan, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel in the Modi government, is a member of the Upper House. The BJP leader from Odisha did not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took oath on Monday. The process will continue on Tuesday too.

–IANS

