LS passes amendment bill on OBC commission

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed an amendment bill aimed at giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

The Constitution (One hundred and twenty-third Amendment) Bill was passed following a division after a reply by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The Minister moved for passage of an amendment to the bill that was returned to the lower house by the Rajya Sabha last year with some changes.

The official amendment moved by Gehlot seeks to negate the amendments made by the Upper House when it passed the bill on July 31, 2017. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 10, 2017.

The bill seeks to grant the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) constitutional status at par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

The amendment bill was passed with a majority of total members present and not less than two thirds of those present and voting.

–IANS

