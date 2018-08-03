LS passes National Sports University bill

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Sports University bill, 2017, which seeks to establish a National Sports University in Manipur to promote sports education.

The bill seeks to establish a National Sports University located in Manipur to promote sports education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management, and sports coaching.

It will function as a national training centre for select sports disciplines. It may also establish campuses and study centres in other parts of the country.

“This will establish a first-of-its-kind National Sports University in Manipur. This is a major step towards bringing to reality Prime Narendra Modi’s vision of developing a world class 360° sports ecosystem in India,” said Minister of State (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“The university is envisioned to offer courses in 13 departments through its 4 schools. There will be enhanced focus on sports coaching, physiology, nutrition, journalism and other verticals associated with sports,” he added.

The University will be empowered to grant degrees, diplomas and certificates. The key objectives of the university are research, development and dissemination of knowledge in physical education and sports sciences; strengthening training programmes; generating knowledge capabilities and training talented athletes.

–IANS

sid/