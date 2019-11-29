LS passes Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2019-20

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday gave its clearance to additional government expenditure of Rs 21,246.16 crore in the current fiscal by approving the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2019-20.

The House passed the measure by a voice vote following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reply on the debate.

The government on November 28 had sought the approval of the House to authorise the gross additional expenditure for financial year 2019-20.

The Supplementary Demands for Grants includes 64 grants and two appropriations. Of the gross additional expenditure of Rs 21,246.16 crore, the net cash outgo is Rs 18,995.51 crore.

Besides, token provision of Rs 128 lakh is being sought in the proposal, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving New Service or New Instrument of Service.

The major items of additional expenditure includes Rs 1,500 crore for Ministry of Defence to meet additional expenditure towards payment of pay and allowances of the army, Rs 2,500 crore for Department of Financial Services for recapitalisation of insurance companies, Rs 8,820.62 crore for Ministry of Home Affairs for a grant to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

–IANS

