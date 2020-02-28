LS sees repeated adjournments as Cong, BJP members face-off

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Lok Sabha House on Monday witnessed yet another adjournment for an hour, almost immediately after it resumed proceedings at 3 p.m.

When the House resumed at 3 p.m., Congress members yet again assembled with placards in the well of the House.

As Congress MP from Alathur, Kerala, Ramya Haridas proceeded towards the Treasury Benches from the well of the House a few BJP women MPs blocked her way. Haridas alleged that she was hurt in the assault by the BJP members.

Even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took Ramya Haridas to the Speaker’s chamber, the BJP women members also made their way to give their version of the incident.

The speaker has adjourned the House till 4 p.m.

Earlier at 3 p.m., Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad had to intervene and soothe ruffled feathers of Congress and BJP members locked in a scuffle, even after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had adjourned proceedings on Monday afternoon.

Immediately after the House resumed at 2 p.m., Congress MPs led by Gaurav Gogoi held up placards demanding Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation. Opposition MPs have been protesting over the Delhi violence that has affected several localities of North East Delhi.

The Congress MPs continued protesting in the Lower House even as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began reading out the ‘Vivaad se Vishwas Tak’ Bill.

At this stage, Gaurav Gogoi and other Cong MPs made their way towards the Treasury Benches. From the Treasury Benches, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and others rushed forward, and the two sides engaged in a scuffle.

Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House till 3 PM, but the scuffle continued. Smriti Irani and Ravi Shankar Prasad from the BJP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury intervened and pacified the scuffling MPs.

Parliament resumed on Monday, with opposition parties raising slogans and protesting against the government over the violence that erupted across various localities in North East Delhi between February 23-25.

The violence began following clashes between anti- and pro-CAA groups.

The budget session of parliament began on January 31 and adjourned on February 11 to resume on March 2. The budget session will conclude on April 3.

IANS

