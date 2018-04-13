LSD blots, ganja seized in Kolkata, four arrested

Kolkata, April 17 (IANS) The Kolkata unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four persons including two teenaged girls involved in a drug trafficking racket and seized 56 LSD blots and around three kgs of ganja from them, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB officials on Monday arrested Afreen Ali (19) from Kolkata’s Belgachia with 19 LSD blots and 2.8 kg ganja.

The sleuths later arrested her childhood friend Jewana Philips (19) for supplying her the consignment, who in turn named Prasant Basnet (22) of Kolkata’s Picnic Garden as her supplier, the official said.

“Based on the statements of the three accused, we arrested Debyendu Roy (32), the main supplier in the racket, and seized 37 more blots of LSD from his residence in Kolkata’s Dum Dum Park area,” Dilip Kumar Srivastava, the Zonal Director of NCB-Kolkata, said in a release.

According to the NCB, further interrogations revealed that Roy used to procure the LSD from his friend in Bengaluru on a regular basis and supply it to different clubs, private parties as well as to city schools and colleges through youngsters.

He was also arrested in 2015 by the Bengaluru police on charges of drug trafficking.

While Roy completed his post graduate diploma in Information Technology from Bengaluru, the other three were pursuing Class 10 from open schooling, the official said.

“The four arrested persons were produced in the court on Tuesday,” he added.

