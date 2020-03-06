LT Gen KJS Dhillon will take over as DG DIA

New Delhi : March 9 (IANS) Lieutenant Gen K.J.S. Dhillon will take over the post of Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence), sources in the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

The post ia under the Department of Military Affairs under the Chief of Defence Staff.

Lieutenant General Dhillon (57), who is from the 1983 batch of Indian Military Academy (IMA), recently handed over the charge of XV Corps to Lt Gen B.S. Raju.

DG DIA and DCIDS is responsible for collating technical as well as human intelligence for the three armed forces. DIA was created in 2002 on the recommendations of a Group of Ministers which looked into the lapses leading to the Kargil intrusion in 1999.

It is a nodal agency for all defence related intelligence which collects information technically as well as through satellites to safeguard the interests of the country.

