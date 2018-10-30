Lt General Rajeshwar takes over as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Lieutenant General P.S. Rajeshwar on Thursday took over as the 12th Chief of Integrated Defence Staff.

After assuming charge, he paid homage to the martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. He was accorded a tri-services guard of honour on the South Block lawns.

He was serving as Director General (Perspective Planning) at the Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence.

Lt General Rajeshwar was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery in December 1980. He is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and the National Defence College, Delhi.

“He holds a masters in National Security Administration from NDC, Philippines. He has rich operational and staff experience with the distinction of serving in operational environments such as high altitude area, counter insurgency in the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, apart from UN peacekeeping operations,” an official release said.

“During 38 years of his illustrious career, the General Officer has commanded an artillery regiment during Operation Parakram, an infantry brigade at the Line of Control (LoC), a counter insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the desert sector. He has also tenanted key staff appointments,” it said.

