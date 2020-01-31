Lt Governor for preservation, beautification of Dal Lake

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here on Thursday called for comprehensive and scientific planning for the preservation of Dal Lake and asked officials to take steps for its beautification and conservation.

Murmu said this after inspecting the Dal Lake’s bank. He was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Khan, Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary (Housing and Urban Development Department) Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. SDA Vice-Chairman Vikas Kundal and LAWDA Vice-Chairman Tufail Matto and other officers.

The Lt Governor said notifying the Dal and other lakes and wetlands as eco-sensitive zones would allow more powers to to take steps for conservation of the lake and its catchment area.

Stressing for greater community participation and ownership in the lake conservation, he also called for safeguarding the landmass and area of other wetlands in the city.

On the proposed western foreshore road, the Lt Governor was informed that it would allow smooth traffic around the Dal Lake and also facilitate physical delineation of the lake boundary on the western shore on the pattern of Northern Foreshore road.

It would also prevent any kind of encroachment in Saidakadal, Rainawari, Khanyaar, Nowpora and Hazratbal areas, the officers said.

The Lt Governor sought details about the alignment of the road and acquisition of land. He also sought information on the functioning of the sewerage treatment plants in Lam, Habbak, Brarinambal, Hazratbal and Nallah Amir Khan.

Murmu also asked officers to develop vacant spaces around the lake as recreational spots and eating points.

Later, the Lt Governor visited the Hazratbal shrine and asked officers to step up its beautification.

