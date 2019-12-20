L&T IT arm bags project from European firm

Bengaluru, Dec 23 (IANS) Construction major Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T) Technology Services arm on Monday said it bagged a multi-million dollar project from an European firm to provide engineering, procurement and construction management services.

“The expansion project will be implemented at the customer’s brownfield plant in Germany over the next 30 months,” said the city-based LTTS in a statement here.

The L&T’s subsidiary, however, did not disclose the client’s name or the project value in the statement.

“The customer is one of the world’s top plastics, chemicals and refining manufacturer,” the statement said.

“We help our customers achieve operational excellence and maximize efficiencies by delivering a complete engineering, procurement and construction management services package,” said the statement.

The project will help the manufacturer deliver its products to end-customers and expand its reach to meet the demand of the global chemical and polymers market.

