L&T’s consolidated Q4 net profit up 5%

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Diversified conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a rise of 4.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

According to the company, its consolidated net profit during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,167 crore from Rs 3,025 crore reported for the corresponding period of 2016-17.

“The consolidated gross revenue in the quarter January to March 2018 totalled Rs 40,678 crore recording an increase of 10 per cent on a y-o-y basis,” the company said in a statement.

In terms of financial year, L&T reported a rise of 22 per cent in its 2017-18 net profit which increased to Rs 7,370 crore.

Besides, the company said that it won fresh orders worth Rs 152,908 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2018 registering a growth of 7 per cent over the previous year.

“Consolidated order book of the group stood at Rs 263,107 crore as at March 31, 2018, with international order book constituting 24 per cent of the total order book,” the statement said.

The company’s Board recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per share, subject to the shareholders approval.

