L&T’s Q1 consolidated net profit up 36%

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a rise of 36 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

According to the technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services major, the consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners) during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,215 crore from Rs 893 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

The multinational firm’s consolidated gross revenue grew by 18 per cent to

Rs 28,283 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

“The company won new orders worth Rs 36,142 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, recording a growth of 37 per cent, with pick-up in domestic ordering activity during the quarter,” the firm said in a statement.

“Infrastructure, Hydrocarbon and Heavy Engineering businesses largely

contributed to the growth in order inflows during the quarter.”

As per the statement, the consolidated order book stood at Rs 271,732 crore as on June 30, 2018.

