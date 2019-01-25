L&T’s Q3 standalone net profit up 34%

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 33.8 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2018-19.

Its standalone net profit stood at Rs 1,634.78 crore, up from Rs 1,221.95 crore reported during the third quarter of the last financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company’s total income during the period under review was Rs 23,229.98 crore, 27.9 per cent higher than Rs 18,164.29 crore earned during the corresponding period of FY18.

On Friday, stock price of L&T on the BSE closed at Rs 1,285.55, lower by Rs 11.05 or 0.85 per cent from the previous close.

