L&T’s Q4 consolidated net profit up 13.5%

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday reported a 13.51 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for the January-March period of financial year 2018-19, including the profit share in its joint ventures and associates.

The company’s consolidated net profit, including that in its associates and joint ventures, stood at Rs 3,788.89 crore against Rs 3,337.95 crore reported during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income of the company for the period under review stood at Rs 45,555.29 crore, higher by 10.86 per cent than Rs 41,091.04 crore earned during Q4, FY 2017-18.

During FY 2018-19, the company’s consolidated net income, including the profit share in its joint ventures and associates, stood at Rs 10,216.58 crore, 27.63 per cent higher than the Rs 8,004.43 crore reported in FY 2017-18.

