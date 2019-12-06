Lucas Till: ‘X-Men’ films taught me work ethic

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Actor Lucas Till says working on projects like “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “X-Men” films taught him work ethics.

He has featured in “House”, “Stoker”, “Dance of the Dead”, “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and “X-Men” films.

Asked how has the work shaped him, Till told IANS: “They’ve taught me work ethic, I used to think I worked hard until I started shooting ‘Macgyver’.”

He says that taking up “MacGyver” was a risky gambit as it brings back beloved characters, but “someone offered me a job and I said yes”.

“MacGyver”, a re-imagining of the classic 1985 series, stars Till in the title role and Justin Hires in the role of MacGyver’s roommate Wilt Bozer. The show is about an agent who improvises his way out of sticky situations using everyday items like rubber bands and chewing gum. The show premiered in 2016, and will get its fourth season in 2020. It is aired in India on AXN.

Talking about his journey with “MacGyver”, Till said: “Challenging and very rewarding.”

“I love the physicality (of the show) because often I feel like I get my workout done at work. It’s nice to be able to kill two birds with one stone,” he added. –IANS

