Lucknow double murder accused rearrested

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A 22-year-old man who had escaped from police lock-up after his arrest for the murder of two persons in Uttar Pradesh has been rearrested in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said that accused Sandeep Kumar had escaped from lock-up at Gosai Ganj police station in Lucknow.

He was allegedly involved in the sensational murder of Anita Yadav and her cousin Jaikishan over a property dispute. He was arrested on April 3.

Main accused Naveen, Yadav’s neighbour, had helped him procure a firearm and ammunition and promised him Rs two lakh for the killings.

The deceased had purchased some land in partnership with Naveen’s wife and Naveen was pressurizing them to transfer the entire land in his name.

–IANS

mg/tsb/bg