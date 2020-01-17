Lucknow man gets sliced in saw machine

Lucknow, Jan 23 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a 55-year-old man died after his muffler got stuck in a saw machine and he got pulled in under the cutter.

The incident took place in Naka Hindola area on Wednesday evening when Ram Sumer Gupta, who worked as a laborer at a saw mill was pushing a log into the saw stand.

His muffler got caught in the machine and before he could realize, he was pulled under the saw.

By the time other employees shut down the machine, Gupta lay bleeding profusely.

“He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead,” said his son Ritik.

Station House Officer (Naka) Sujeet Dubey said: “Gupta’s limbs were chopped off after he got stuck in the machine. Police have sent the body for an autopsy.”

–IANS

