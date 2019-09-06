Lucknow to host India, Bangladesh U-23 one-day series

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The upcoming five-match one-day series between India U-23 and Bangladesh U-23 will now be played at Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The series was originally scheduled to take place in Raipur, but incessant rain has led to a change in the venue, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a media release.

The matches will be played on September 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27.

India U-23 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.

