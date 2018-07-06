Luis Enrique is Spain’s new head coach

Las Rozas (Spain), July 9 (IANS) Former midfielder Luis Enrique has been appointed head coach of Spain’s football team, the football federation RFEF said on Monday.

Enrique, who played for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and most notably FC Barcelona before becoming the Catalan powerhouse’s head coach, has agreed to be Spain’s coach for the next two years, federation president Luis Rubiales said at a press conference, reports Efe.

“The decision has been unanimous,” said Rubiales. “I like his commitment, he has said no to offers that were much more financially rewarding in order to coach Spain’s squad,” he added.

Enrique thus replaces Fernando Hierro, who said he never felt comfortable in the job after taking over from Julen Lopetegui, who in turn was fired just before Spain was due to begin its World Cup campaign in Russia.

The federation also appointed José Francisco Molina as the national squad’s new sporting director.

“Welcome, Luis Enrique,” the federation said on its official Twitter account. The 48-year-old has played 62 times for Spain.

