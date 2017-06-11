Luis Fabiano helps Vasco da Gama sink Sport

Rio de Janeiro, June 11 (IANS) Luis Fabiano scored his fifth goal in as many games as Vasco da Gama defeated Sport Recife 2-1 in Brazil’s Serie A championship.

The former Sevilla and Brazil international striker netted in the 63rd minute before Douglas Luiz doubled the hosts’ lead in stoppage time at the Sao Januario Stadium here on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Andre pulled a goal back for the visitors by converting a penalty with the last kick of the match after Leandro was brought down by Gilberto.

Meanwhile, defending champions Palmeiras beat Fluminense 3-1, thanks to goals from Alejandro Guerra, Keno and Roger Guedes.

Henrique Dourado was on the scoresheet for the visitors at Allianz Parque.

–IANS

gau/vt