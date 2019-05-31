Luka Jovic shifts to Real Madrid, to stay till 2025

Madrid, June 4 (IANS) Serbia forward Luka Jovic has signed a six-season contract with Real Madrid, the La Liga side announced here on Tuesday.

“The Whites have secured the services of a forward who has been one of European football’s breakout stars this season,” the club said in a statement, reports Efe news.

The 21-year-old is joining the Spanish club from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals and made seven assists in 48 games this season. Lika was coach Zinedine Zidane’s second signing this summer, after Brazil defender Eder Militao.

Eintracht bade farewell to the forward who drew attention from all the European football greats with his performance this season. “In sporting terms, Luka will be a real loss for us, but we obviously knew in this case that every player has their price,” said Eintracht board member Fredi Bobic.

“It’s an important piece of transfer business for Eintracht Frankfurt, and a good one as well. We wish Luka all the very best for the future,” he said.

