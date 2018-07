Portofino (Italy), July 31 (IANS) Actor Luke Evans went shirtless for sunbath on the deck of a boat during holiday here.

The 39-year-old wore a pair of tight trunks as he topped up his tan, before jumping into the water to cool off on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He sported a trim moustache and sported slicked back hair.

He is in Italy with actor Victor Turpin, who he has thought to have been dating for more than a year.

