Lupin Foundation, NITI Aayog join hands on aspirational districts programme

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The NITI Aayog on Monday signed an agreement with the Lupin Foundation to collaborate in the government’s ambitious aspirational districts programme which aims to quickly and effectively transform some of the most underdeveloped districts of the country.

As per the statement of intent, the NITI Aayog and Lupin Foundation will work in three states – Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan – to facilitate the creation of an ideal template to develop economic strength, technological viability and moral leadership across three districts in the first phase of the cooperation.

They will collaborate to improve indicators in education, health and nutrition, financial inclusion and skill development, agriculture and water resources, and basic infrastructure in the backward disticts, which the government has dubbed as aspirational districts.

The three districts include Dholpur in Rajasthan, Nandurbar in Maharashtra and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

–IANS

vv/vd