Lupin’s Q3 net up by 21 per cent

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Pharmaceutical major Lupin’s consolidated net profit for the third quarter of 2016-17 went up by 20.7 per cent, a regulatory filing by the company said here on Thursday.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 633.11 crore during the October-December period compared with Rs 524.56 crore posted during the corresponding period in 2015-16.

“This has been a particularly strong year for our US generic business. We had another strong quarter driven by consistent growth across key markets be it the US, India, Japan, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific) and Latin America. We have made significant progress on evolving our complex generic pipeline and our stellar compliance record continues,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

–IANS

