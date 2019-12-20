Lupita Nyong’o wants to keep personal life private

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o says she wants to keep her personal life private.

In an interview to British Vogue, the 36-years-old actress opened up on why she doesn’t discuss her personal life openly, reports eonline.com.

“Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” Nyong’o said.

She found fame when she won an Oscar in Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in “12 Years a Slave”. She has appeared in major films, including “Us”, “Black Panther” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”. She is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Americanah”.

The actress says she has given herself “permission to take things slow” and work on projects that leave an impression.

“I don’t get fulfillment from the number of zeros attached to a project,” she said, adding: “What I’m seduced by is the potential to shift a narrative. That is very seductive to me, having social and cultural impact.”

Nyong’o feels movie sets can be lonely places.

“Filming is so time-consuming. And intense. With ‘Black Panther’, a lot of us were single. On ‘Little Monsters’, nobody was single. Everyone, when they’re done with their day’s work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don’t have that, it’s very isolating,” she said.

–IANS

sug/sdr/