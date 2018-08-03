Luv Sinha did his own stunts in ‘Paltan’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Luv Sinha did his own stunts in war drama “Paltan”, a film through which he is stepping into Bollywood as an actor.

The son of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi SinhaAis thrilled to be a part of J.P. Dutta’s film. While performing some action sequence, Luv did his stunts on his own despite being suggested to go for a stunt double by Dutta himself.

“I feel as an actor it is important to commit to the role fully and push yourself as much as you can, without relying on other methods to enhance your performance. The audience today can pick up on things very quickly so it’s always better to train and then do your own stunts in a safe manner,” Luv said in a statement to IANS.

The film has been shot in Leh. The place was covered with snow and also had some mountain terrain. Luv had to shoot a chase sequence. He was offered a trained stunt double to do the running but Luv insisted on doing it himself.

Dutta’s “Paltan” will release on September 7. It is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film also features Sonu Sood, Siddhanth Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane.

