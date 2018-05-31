Luv Sinha enjoys birthday dinner with his ‘Paltan’

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Luv Sinha, who is stepping into Bollywood with “Paltan” as an actor, says he will always cherish the memories of celebrating birthday in London.

The son of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on Tuesday.

Since he was in London to begin promotions for the film, he decided to celebrate it with “Paltan” co-stars Arjun Rampal and Harshvardhan Rane.

“I spent the day doing promotions for my film ‘Paltan’ and spent a memorable and fun evening with my ‘Paltan’ in London, and missed the ones who couldn’t be with me,” Luv said in a statement to IANS.

“The past year has been extremely special and I have a feeling this one is going to be the best one yet,” he added.

Filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s “Paltan” will release on September 7. It is based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border.

The film also features Siddhanth Kapoor.

–IANS

