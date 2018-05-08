M&A deals increase in April to 40, worth $19.1 bn: Report

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the country increased to 40 deals in April 2018 from 29 reported for the corresponding month of last year, a report showed on Thursday.

According to Grant Thornton’s M&A dealtracker report for April 2018, a total of $19.14 billion worth of M&A transactions were spread across 40 deals during the month under review, whereas in April 2017, the country’s M&A activity recorded 29 deals worth $2.15 billion.

“Deal activity witnessed a spurt in April. Internal and global group restructuring plans, consolidation and sale and merger of non-core businesses seem to be the underlying themes for the key M&A transactions,” said Pankaj Chopda, Director at Grant Thornton India LLP.

“Carve out of non-core businesses, group restructuring to reduce debt levels and pending IBC cases will drive M&A transactions in manufacturing and retail whereas consolidation and competition strategies will stimuli transactions in the ecommerce segment. The increasing role of technology and automation will attract transactions in the IT and ITES and BFSI sectors.”

