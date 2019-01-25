Maanvi Gagroo wants to do meaningful roles

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actress Maanvi Gagroo says she is interested in playing meaningful roles rather than just be a pretty face.

“I do not want to be a token female character — where all I have to do is look pretty. I would rather go for the one that takes the story forward,” Maanvi told IANS.

“In fact, when I look at a script, I try to see if I remove my character from the narration, does that affect the story flow? If it does, I say yes to the character,” she added.

Maanvi, who is seen in the web series “Four More Shots Please!”, says she looks at various things before taking up a role.

“A compelling script is one of the important reasons. Perhaps that is why, I did not look at the length of the character in the films that I have done till now,” said the actress, who appeared in films like “No One Killed Jessica”, “PK” and “Tu Hai Mera Sunday”.

“I also look at the people involved in the project because there are times when I just want to work with some incredible people. Also the platform and money matters,” she added.

In “Four More Shots Please!”, Maanvi is playing the role of Siddhi, who is a virgin, plus size girl whose mother is forcing her to get married.

Talking about acceptances towards all body types, she said: “When we started making a mark in the beauty pageant and young girls started getting their role models, the celebration of thin body also started.

“Now the whole thing has shifted and curves are being celebrated but again there is a business thought and marketing theory in them to bring back the trend of the curve. So, whatever we are showing in films and entertainment, there is a slice of reality in that.”

