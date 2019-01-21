Mackenzie Davis joins Kristen Stewart in ‘Happiest Season’

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Mackenzie Davis is in negotiations to play the lead opposite Kristen Stewart in the upcoming romantic comedy “Happiest Season”.

The studio bought worldwide rights to the holiday-themed “Happiest Season” from the writing team of Clea DuVall and Mary Holland. DuVall, who directed the 2016 indie “The Intervention”, is also on board to helm what will be her directorial debut on a major studio feature, reports variety.com.

“Happiest Season” centers around a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out of her conservative parents’ shadow. Sony had no comment on Davis’s casting.

Davis starred as the night nanny and title character in last year’s “Tully” opposite Charlize Theron. She was one of the leads in the series “Halt and Catch Fire” and appeared in “The Martian” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

She’s starring as a soldier-assassin in Tim Miller’s upcoming “Terminator” reboot, joining Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

