Macklemore used drugs to cope with success

Los Angeles, May 1 (IANS) Rapper and singer Benjamin Hammond “Ben” Haggerty, known by his stage name Macklemore, says he took to drugs to cope with his sudden success when he did sold out shows.

Macklemore opened up about the problems that arise when artistes shoot straight into the spotlight, as well as the current political climate in the US. He says that “adjusting to the fame is a condensed period and not staying sober has been the worst”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“There was a rapid transition and to have the world’s eye on me all at once with back-to-back number ones, and all the accolades that came with it – I didn’t know how to deal with it,” Macklemore told Fault magazine.

“I didn’t know how to adjust, so I escaped. I think a lot of that peak season when I was around a bunch of people, doing sold out Arenas across the world was me isolating and using drugs. I used drugs to cope (with) it and to get out of my head,” he added.

The “Thrift shop” hitmaker says he is aware that “addiction” can take away everything from him.

“If I stop prioritising the daily recovery program that I do to maintain sobriety, I will lose it all. It’s bigger than my career and more significant than record sales – it’s my family. It’s my happiness, my life,” said the 34-year-old artiste.

On the current support for US President Donald Trump, who recently saw singer and rapper Kanye West publicly back him in his position, Macklemore said: “I want to acknowledge the systems in which we operate under in America. We are all under the system of white supremacy, and I do benefit from the colour of my skin in numerous ways, and that plays a factor in how I have an advantage regarding my art and concerning my career.

“To take from specific cultures and not acknowledge what’s going on is disingenuous. If I know the truth about it, it’s crucial for me to speak on the subject matter.”

–IANS

ks/rb