Macro-data, global cues push equity indices higher

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Positive macro-economic inflation data along with supportive Asian stock exchanges pushed the key indices of the Indian equity market higher during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, healthy buying was witnessed in banking, consumer durable and FMCG stocks.

Around 9.40 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 11,396.35 points — higher by 40.60 points or 0.36 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 37,749.59 points, traded at 37,790.70 points — higher by 145.80 points or 0.35 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 37,644.90 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 37,829.83 points and a low of 37,689.71 points during the intra-day trade.

–IANS

rv/in