Macron arrives in Canada, meets Trudeau ahead of G7 Summit

Ottawa, June 7 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived here and met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of the 44th G7 Summit on Friday, that was expected to be dominated by political and trade differences between the US and its allies.

The meeting between Macron and Trudeau will help the two leaders to agree on and create a common front against America, after US President Donald Trump, decided to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, Europe and Japan.

Macron, accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, arrived here at 3.20 p.m. and shortly after met Trudeau in the Canadian Parliament, Efe news reported.

On Thursday, the two will meet again before proceeding to Montreal to meet with Philippe Couillard, the Premier of the French-speaking province Quebec.

Later in the day, Macron plans to travel to a luxury hotel in La Malbaie, about 140 km east of Quebec City, where the G7 Summit will begin with the leaders of Germany, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan and the UK, among others, participating.

The summit has gained importance because of growing tensions between the Western allies.

US tariffs and punitive actions taken by the European Union and Canada have widened the gap between leaders threatening the start of a trade war.

Trudeau on Tuesday said the discussions at the G7 Summit, should have dealt primarily with sustainable and equitable economic growth and gender issues, instead it will be “straightforward and at times difficult” because of Trump’s policies.

–IANS

in/