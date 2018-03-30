Macron congratulates Egyptian president on re-election

Paris, April 5 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on wining a second presidential term.

“France’s wishes for Egypt’s success,” a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday said, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a phone conversation with al-Sisi on Tuesday, Macron expressed his wishes to further cement bilateral ties between Paris and Cairo, reiterating France’s support of his policy to eradicate terrorism and to implement economic reforms.

Both leaders discussed regional issues, notably the situation in Gaza, Libya and Syria, as well as the fight against the Islamic State (IS), according to the statement.

