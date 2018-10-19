Macron, Trump discuss summit on Syria

Paris, Oct 26 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed the situation in Syria and the summit on the Syrian conflict scheduled in Istanbul at the weekend, with US President Donald Trump in a phone conversation.

In a statement issued by his office, the Elysee, Macron “presented the issues of this meeting which aims to reach a sustainable ceasefire in the region of Idlib and to deepen the discussions on the political process to resolve Syria’s conflict,” Xinhua reported.

“President Trump supported this position. The United States and France share the same security, humanitarian and political objectives in Syria,” it added.

The two leaders also held talks about Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty). They agreed to have tripartite discussion with Russia on the issue.

The leaders of France, Germany, Turkey and Russia will hold a summit on the Syrian conflict in Istanbul on Saturday to seek ways to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Idlib region and ensure a lasting ceasefire.

