New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The BJP on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha member Madanlal Saini as chief of its Rajasthan unit.

“BJP President Amit Shah has appointed Madanlal Saini as Rajasthan BJP chief,” BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said in a press release.

Saini, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan, is said to be the choice of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He will replace Ashok Parnami, who resigned from the post in April this year.

