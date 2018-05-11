Madhuri Dixit turns 51, celebs wish ‘lady with the golden smile’

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor wished actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on her 51st birthday on Tuesday, hoping she has a year full of happiness.

Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with “Abodh” directed by Hiten Nag and received wider public recognition with the 1988 film “Tezaab”.

She established herself as a leading actress of Bollywood with films like “Ram Lakhan”, “Parinda”, “Dil”, “Saajan”, “Beta”, “Khalnayak”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun!”, “Dil To Pagal Hai” and “Devdas”.

The actress was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Madhuri currently has three films in her kitty — “Total Dhamaal”, “Kalank” and Marathi venture “Bucket List”.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy birthday Madhuri! May you have a ‘Total Dhamaal’ filled day and year ahead and all your ‘Bucket List’ wishes come true! Wishing you love and luck always!

Alia Bhatt: Happy happy birthday to the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Thank you for being such an inspiration so blessed to be working with you. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit.

Shraddha Kapoor: Happy birthday to one of my favourites. Have grown up idolizing you. You have such a special place in everyone’s heart! We all love you so much Madhuri Dixit.

Farhan Akhtar: Happy birthday to the lady with the golden smile who makes a billion people smile every time she appears on screen. Madhuri Dixit love and respect.

Boman Irani: Wishing you a very happy birthday, dearest Madhuri Dixit. You have inspired generations with your impeccable dancing and acting skills; but most of all your grace. Lots of Love and Happiness to you on this day.

Dia Mirza: Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit! You know you have my heart for life. Have a super super year ahead.

Esha Gupta: Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit. You will always be my crush.

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday Dearest Madhuri Dixitji… Have a great year ahead. Working with you was up high on my ‘Bucket List’. Thrilled to tick that. Big hug.

Nushrat Bharucha: I have always been a mad fan of yours from ‘Payal meri’ to ‘Dhak dhak karne laga’ to ‘Kay sera sera’, cannot wait to see you on the big screen again. Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit ma’am!

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit mam! Stay blessed, loads of love your pallu prem.

Himansh Kohli: Many many happy returns of the day, Madhuri Dixit ma’am. May this day be as special as you, filled with love and warmth. I wish you the best day of your life. Big Fan.

Kiara Advani: Happy Happy Birthday to the loveliest Madhuri Dixit ma’am! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! So excited to be sharing screen space with you soon.

Mouni Roy: Happy happiest birthday my Aphrodite, one who’s magic and keeps all of us young and childlike just with your smile. I always wish you all goods happy and blessed. Love you coz I love you Madhuri Dixit.

–IANS

dc/rb/bg