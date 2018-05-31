Madhuri Sanjeev’s case of mistaken identity

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Sanjeev says she had to change her surname because people confused her with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit.

The actress revealed her real name is Madhuri Dikshit.

“People confused me with Madhuri Dixit and would be amazed to know that it is in fact my real name. There have been instances where people thought I was joking and would not take me seriously,” Sanjeev said in a statement to IANS.

“As an actor, I respect Madhuri and would not want to be mistaken as her. So I changed my name and now go by ‘Madhuri Sanjeev’ since it is my middle name,” she added.

At the moment, the actress is seen in “Krishna Chali London”. The show is aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

sug/nn/