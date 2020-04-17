Madhuri shares a glimpse of her ‘home garden’

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Amid lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus globally, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene treated her fans with a sneak-peek of her “home garden”.

Madhuri took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of some plants, in what seems to be like her balcony.

She wrote: “My home garden… Figs and Pomergranet in my house.”

Earlier this week, Madhuri let her fans on Instagram follow her to her kitchen where she baked her favourite cookies — chocolate chip cookies with ginger.

This came just a few days after she had a fun interaction with her fans on Twitter.

One Twitter user had asked her: “Were you nervous while shooting for ‘Ek do teen’ in front such a large crowd, Madhuri mam??”

“I wouldn’t say nervous. But it was surely a great experience for me,” the dancing diva replied in response to the question on one of her most popular songs picturised on her.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

Amid lockdown, Madhuri teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D’souza to offer free dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in “Kalank”.

