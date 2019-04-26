Madhuri’s special International Dance Day plans

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress and dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene has planned something special for her fans on International Dance Day, which falls on April 29.

She has collaborated with a digital platform for a contest where dance enthusiasts can participate to showcase their skills.

Madhuri’s online dance academy Dance With Madhuri (DWM) and UFO Moviez are hosting a digital dance challenge #DanceLikeMadhuri on their respective social media handles till April 29.

The actress, who has showcased her finesse in dance in her latest film “Kalank”, said in a statement, “Our vision for DWM is to take the passion of dance to everyone and we believe this collaboration with UFO Moviez will ensure that millions of people can now learn how to dance.

“DWM has been receiving a lot of love from people and we wanted to do something special for the fans.”

To participate in the challenge, fans will have to enact the most iconic dance hook steps of Madhuri’s songs and upload their videos.

Siddharth Bhardwaj, Chief Marketing Officer, UFO Moviez, is certain the initiative will be a platform for new talent to be noticed.

