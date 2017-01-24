Madhya Pradesh BJP leader accused of threatening doctor, declared absconding

Bhopal, Jan 24 (IANS) BJP leader Jaspal Arora, who misbehaved with a Dalit doctor at Sehore District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, has been declared as absconding, police said on Tuesday.

Talking to IANS, station in-charge Ajay Nair said that Police Superintendent Manish Kathuria has declared that Arora is absconding and has even announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for any person who gives information about Arora’s whereabouts.

“We have raided many places in search of him,” Kathuria said.

On January 18, Arora accused D.S. Suman of being negligent in the treatment of a child. He threatened and abused Suman after which the hospital’s doctors tendered mass resignations, bringing the hospital to a grinding halt.

Nair said that a case has been registered against Arora for issuing threats and police teams are searching for him.

–IANS

