Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath casts vote

Bhopal, April 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Kamal Nath cast his vote on Monday in the fourth phase of the staggered Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh.

He cast his vote at polling booth number 17 in Shikarpur, Chhindwara.

Chhindwara is a prestige battle for Kamal Nath who has fielded his son, Nakul Nath, from the seat after winning it nine times. He had won the seat even at the peak of the Modi wave when the Bharatiya Janata Party swept the state in 2014.

Polling began at 7 a.m. for six parliamentary seats and one Assembly bypoll in the state.

Voting is underway in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Shahdol and Mandla.

–IANS

rak/pg