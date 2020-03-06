Madhya Pradesh Governor returns from Holi vacation

Bhopal, March 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has returned to Bhopal on Thursday night from his Holi vacation, an official said.

Twenty-two MLAs of the state have resigned as members of the Legislative Assembly. Of these, 19 MLAs are in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the state government has urged the Governor to sack the six ministers who went to Bangalore. The Governor went to Lucknow on March 8 on Holi leave.

In the midst of rapidly changing developments in the state, there was speculation that the Governor might cancel his vacation and return. According to an official, the Governor returned on Thursday night.

State government ministers Govind Singh Rajput, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Imrati Devi, Tulsi Silavat, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia besides MLAs Hardeep Singh Dung, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Rajwardhan Singh, OPS Bhadoria, Munna Lal Goyal, Raghuraj Singh Kansana, Kamlesh Jatav, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Suresh Dhakad, Girraj Dandautia, Raksha Santram Sironia, Ranveer Jatav, Jaswant Jatav have already resigned.

